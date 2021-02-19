Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Shares of CTC opened at C$202.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$140.00 and a 12 month high of C$239.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$206.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$209.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

