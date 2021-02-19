Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $135.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.48.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $148.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,181,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after acquiring an additional 465,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,523,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

