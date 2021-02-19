Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given “Sell” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 252,798 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.