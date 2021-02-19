Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,982,000 after acquiring an additional 598,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after buying an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

