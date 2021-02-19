Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.40

Shares of Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 46500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07. The stock has a market cap of C$37.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Devonian Health Group Company Profile (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, a Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric or duodenal ulcers; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

