Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,503 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $145.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.