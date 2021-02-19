Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of RenaissanceRe worth $53,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 17.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $159.17 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $201.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average is $169.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

