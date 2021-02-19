Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,934 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Integer worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Integer by 29.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 11.5% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Integer stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

