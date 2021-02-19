Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $44.23 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,294 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $44,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after buying an additional 117,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

