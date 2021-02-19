Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117,659 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,105.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,886.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,688.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

