Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,420 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $28,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.