Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,325 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,468 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 526,944 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $83,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of -350.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.