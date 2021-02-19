Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,200 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Enstar Group worth $51,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $209.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.00. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $94.58 and a one year high of $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.