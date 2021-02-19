Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,234 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $27,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 39,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $149.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average is $143.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

