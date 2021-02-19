Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,275 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,275 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

