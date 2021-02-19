Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,450 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,450 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.63% of LivaNova worth $52,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in LivaNova by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 35.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.80.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.