Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of DRNA stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.36. 5,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,080. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

In other news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,065,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,046,897 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

