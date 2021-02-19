Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DMS stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84. Digital Media Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

