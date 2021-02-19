Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.19 and last traded at $84.97. Approximately 3,301,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,469,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.93.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $52,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after acquiring an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $16,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

