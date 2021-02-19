DigitalNote (XDN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $221,964.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $13.60 million and $221,964.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00505552 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000875 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 354.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,029,980,851 coins and its circulating supply is 4,873,455,154 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.