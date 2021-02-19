Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.55 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $148,491.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for about $59.38 or 0.00106379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.18 or 0.00777846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019779 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.04651476 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,644 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.