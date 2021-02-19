Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 5,915,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,402,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $176,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

