Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Down 6.5%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 64,663,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 41,884,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $5,562,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $4,791,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 167.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,227.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

