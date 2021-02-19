Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Up 6.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.36 and last traded at $97.92. 6,263,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,937,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $995,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

