Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $16.03. 3,966,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,863,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,204,000.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.