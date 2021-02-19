DISH Network (DISH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect DISH Network to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62.

Several research firms recently commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

