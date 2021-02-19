Dogecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $6.95 billion and approximately $2.75 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.74 or 0.00436186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,441,150,198 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.