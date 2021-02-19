Dogeswap Price Tops $10.77 on Exchanges (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded flat against the dollar. Dogeswap has a market cap of $171,218.18 and approximately $1,344.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogeswap token can now be bought for $10.77 or 0.00019288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.83 or 0.00560411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00087161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00082761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00403732 BTC.

Dogeswap Token Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,902 tokens. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com

Dogeswap Token Trading

Dogeswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

