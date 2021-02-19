Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Trimmed by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 4.3% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 18.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.13. 10,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.92.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.