Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV)’s share price rose 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 474,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 346,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$89.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50.

About Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Dolly Varden project covering an area of 8,800 hectares, as well as an option to acquire up to 100% interest in the Musketeer property located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada; and Big Bulk project covering an area of 2,640 hectares in 7 mineral claims situated in Canada.

