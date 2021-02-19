Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $1,373,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $377.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.22 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.96.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

