Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,081 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Douglas Emmett worth $41,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after buying an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 204,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

NYSE DEI opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

