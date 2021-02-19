Douglas Reeson Sells 60,000 Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,212,000 shares in the company, valued at C$260,580.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Douglas Reeson purchased 31,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,285.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Reeson purchased 24,500 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,920.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

Shares of Mega Uranium stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.21. 959,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,173. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

