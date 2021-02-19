Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 137,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 160,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.78.
About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)
Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.