Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 137,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 160,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 103,691 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

