DraftKings (DKNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

