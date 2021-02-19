Dragon Coins Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $4,637.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.56 or 0.00752851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00045677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019981 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.75 or 0.04603965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.