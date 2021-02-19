Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 466,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,395. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$6.89 and a twelve month high of C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

