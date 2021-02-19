Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.25. 88,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$6.89 and a one year high of C$14.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.