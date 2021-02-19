Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.75 at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$13.25. 88,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.14. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$6.89 and a one year high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

