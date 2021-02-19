Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

