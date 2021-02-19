Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.65

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.65 and last traded at C$21.67, with a volume of 75549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.22.

The company has a market capitalization of C$995.40 million and a PE ratio of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.73.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 28,000 shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$537,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,379,610.01.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

