Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Announces Earnings Results

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Dropbox updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 242,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,387,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,911 shares of company stock valued at $752,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

