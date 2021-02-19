DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.88-7.26 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.88-7.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.18. 1,389,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,386. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

