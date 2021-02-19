DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 6.88-7.26 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.88-7.26 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.18. 1,389,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,386. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.
