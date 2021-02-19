DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.51

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.51 and traded as low as $14.50. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 29,115 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 617,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 77,906 shares in the last quarter.

About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

