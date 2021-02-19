DubaiCoin Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $11,808.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 46% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00013308 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001621 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

