DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Cap of $94.22 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be purchased for about $91.01 or 0.00163042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $94.22 million and $3.58 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.83 or 0.00560411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00087161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00082761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00403732 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,269 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

