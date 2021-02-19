Dune Network (DUN) Price Up 9.2% This Week

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $1,991.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dune Network has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dune Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.31 or 0.00533178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00087754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00081881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00421250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Dune Network Coin Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 455,714,850 coins and its circulating supply is 358,154,938 coins. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network . The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using US dollars.

