DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

