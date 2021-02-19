Dynamic Hits Market Cap of $10.86 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $10.86 million and $23,955.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,203.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,974.41 or 0.03512971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.00434860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $726.24 or 0.01292161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00499843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.75 or 0.00444360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00319822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00028568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002870 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,296,790 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.