E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.40 Price Target by Metzler Analysts

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021


E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective from analysts at Metzler in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Metzler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.66 ($12.54).

EOAN opened at €8.72 ($10.25) on Friday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.32.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

