E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.40 Price Target by Metzler Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective from analysts at Metzler in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Metzler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.66 ($12.54).

EOAN opened at €8.72 ($10.25) on Friday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.32.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

